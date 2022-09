Residents of the city of Snihurivka, Mykolaiv Region, staged a rally against the so-called "referendum" of the Russian occupiers and declared their allegiance to Ukraine. The video of the protest was published on YouTube on Friday, September 23.

Citizens came to the rally with Ukrainian flags and announced their protest against the actions of the Russian occupiers.

"We, the residents of Snihurivka, today gathered for a protest on the illegal holding of a "referendum" in the city of Snihurivka and nearby villages. The Snihurivka Territory has always been Ukraine. Has been and will be Ukraine. We never wanted to the Russian Federation, and will not want," the residents of Snihurivka emphasized.

They urged residents of the surrounding temporarily occupied territories of the Snihurivka Community not to go to the so-called "referendums" that the Russian occupiers arranged.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 20, the so-called DPR and LPR announced that "referendums" on joining Russia will take place from September 23 to 27.

According to Western analysts, Russia wants to hold "referendums" to accuse the Armed Forces of Ukraine of attacking Russia.

On September 23, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that "Ukraine's attempts to return the territories of the Donbas after its admission to Russia will be regarded as attacks on Russia."