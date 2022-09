President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's spouse Olena has created a foundation for the reconstruction of medical and educational institutions.

This is stated on the Facebook page of the Olena Zelenska Foundation, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We are committed to attract foreign capital, which will go to building up people's lives. In particular, targeted medical aid to war victims, reconstruction of medical facilities and institutions, humanitarian aid to family-type orphanages," the Foundation’s message reads.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, speaking at the presentation of the Olena Zelenska Foundation, said that the occupiers destroyed 2,500 educational facilities and more than 1,000 medical institutions in Ukraine.

"Two and a half thousand educational facilities in Ukraine were destroyed by Russian strikes. These are schools, universities, educational clubs, etc. More than a thousand medical facilities were destroyed by Russian missiles and shelling. Tens of thousands of ordinary residential buildings were simply burned. Millions of people have become internally displaced," the Head of State said.

He stressed that Russia caused a humanitarian catastrophe in Ukraine because it hates freedom.

"And so the world heard and supported our call for unification. The world sees what Russia is attacking and what Ukraine is defending. We protect freedom, protect people and do everything so that as many friends of freedom around the world as possible can contribute to this struggle. That is why the First Lady of Ukraine created this foundation - the Olena Zelenska Foundation. This is an extremely worthy business, and I urge all of you to join - people, companies, foundations," the President emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in May Zelenskyy instructed the Cabinet of Ministers to create a United24 platform for collecting donations in support of Ukraine and informing about the situation in the country.