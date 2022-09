Zelenskyy Appoints Makeyev As Ambassador To Germany, And Ponomarenko To Mongolia

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed Oleksii Makeyev as Ambassador to Germany, and Ambassador to South Korea, Dmytro Ponomarenko, as Concurrent Ambassador in Mongolia.

This is stated in decrees 662 and 663 of September 23, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Makeyev, 46, has been a special representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on sanctions policy since May 2020.

Since 2014, he has been the director of the policy and communications department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Ponomarenko, 50, was appointed Ambassador to the Republic of South Korea in November 2021.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy dismissed Andrii Melnyk, the Ambassador to Germany, in July.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that Germany has no intention of recognizing the results of the so-called referendums that Russia wants to hold in the temporarily occupied territories of eastern and southern Ukraine.