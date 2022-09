Germany To Provide Asylum To Russians Who Fled Mobilization

German Minister of the Interior and Community Nancy Faeser has said that Germany could provide asylum to Russian men fleeing mobilization. This was reported by Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

According to Faeser, "anyone who opposes the regime of Vladimir Putin and with this puts themselves in great danger" can apply for asylum in Germany due to "political persecution."

"...In Germany, deserters at risk of brutal repression may receive international protection," she said.

The Minister clarified that the decision to grant asylum is made on an individual basis and after a security check.

German Justice Minister Marco Buschmann wrote on Twitter that "everyone who hates Putin's path and loves liberal democracy is very welcome in Germany."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a partial mobilization in the country.

Putin again threatened the world to use nuclear weapons.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that Russia plans to call up 300,000 reservists.

Nevertheless, the President of Russia, by his decree on partial mobilization, allowed the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation to call one million people. This is what the 7th "classified" paragraph of the decree says.

The announced "partial" mobilization will cost Russia at least RUB 1.3 trillion annually.

Meanwhile, security forces in Belarus have been ordered to monitor Russians hiding from mobilization. If necessary, they will be caught and given out to Russia.