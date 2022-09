The Russian occupiers to replenish the losses of manpower carry out forced mobilization in the captured territories, recruit prisoners and graduation cadets of military academies ahead of schedule. This is stated in the message of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Thus, it is reported that in occupied Horlivka on September 19, representatives of the 1st Army Corps detained and took ten men for military service, despite their age and health conditions.

Also, from September 18 to 20 this year, representatives of a Russian private company unsuccessfully tried to recruit prisoners in the Luhansk pre-trial detention center.

The wave of mobilization also occurred in the annexed Crimea.

"As part of the implementation of partial mobilization measures, the occupation authorities of Crimea said that the main number of reservists is planned to be recruited from among the employees of private security enterprises with experience in military service. In Sevastopol, some firms have already been instructed to prepare lists of all employees meeting the requirements," the General Staff noted.

In addition, it is known about the early graduation in Smolensk of cadets from the military academy of air defense of the armed forces of the Russian Federation named after Marshal Vasilevsky and their subsequent placement in office in the troops.

On the basis of the Moscow combined arms command school, from September 26 to October 24, the Russian military leadership plans to hold meetings with citizens in reserve.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, said at a meeting with the operational headquarters for the "special military operation" that there will be no mobilization in the republic. He explained this by the fact that during the war in Ukraine, the republic "overachieved the plan".

On September 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a partial mobilization in the country.