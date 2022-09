The Office of the President stated that world leaders should firmly state that an attempted nuclear attack on Ukraine would have catastrophic consequences for the Russian Federation.

This is stated in the message of the Office with reference to the words of the adviser to the head of the Office of the President Mykhailo Podoliak in an interview with The Guardian, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The other nuclear states should very firmly say that as soon as Russia even thinks about carrying out nuclear strikes on foreign territory - in this case - on the territory of Ukraine - there will be quick nuclear strikes in response to destroy the nuclear launch sites in Russia," Podoliak emphasized.

In his opinion, the analytical potential of the entourage of the President of Russia is currently extremely low, and the state leadership does not understand all the risks of its actions and consequences for the Russian Federation itself.

"It is difficult to make predictions when a person is completely irrational," he added.

According to the adviser to the head of the President's Office, Russian impunity for nuclear threats will mean the destruction of the ancient principle that nuclear weapons can be used only for defense, when the survival of the country is at stake.

"We have a big country that enters the territory of Ukraine, starts a war, seizes some territory, and then says that this territory is now ours, and if you try to take it back, we will use nuclear weapons. It looks absolutely absurd, besides destroys the entire global system of nuclear deterrence," Podoliak concluded.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the evening of September 22, Zelenskyy convened the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief to discuss the situation at the front, mobilization in Russia and the pseudo-referendums that the invaders are going to organize in the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia Regions.