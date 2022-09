The departure of male students to study abroad has been suspended since September 14 until the Cabinet of Ministers resolves this issue. Andrii Demchenko, the speaker of the State Border Guard Service, said this on the air of the telethon, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He confirmed that the border guards do not carry out registration of students for departure from Ukraine, guided by Cabinet of Ministers’ Resolution No. 57 of January 27, 1995 (amended) regarding the rules for crossing the state border by citizens of Ukraine, where students are not among the categories of citizens who are allowed to go abroad during martial law.

At the same time, he noted that according to the decision of the top military leadership, students who studied abroad as of February 24 were allowed to go abroad.

However, due to the discovery of a large number of forged documents for the departure of men of conscription age abroad under the pretext of studying, on September 14, a decision was made to stop the departure of this category until the issue is resolved by the government.

"It is precisely because of this that on September 14, the top military leadership made a decision to limit this category of students who studied abroad until February 24 in the right to leave Ukraine until this issue is settled by amendments to the government decree, where safeguards will be clearly prescribed so that there is no speculation and manipulation around this topic. Either the age of students or other criteria must be determined to provide the opportunity for individuals to leave Ukraine specifically for the purpose of education," Demchenko said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in mid-September, the mass media reported that students studying abroad cannot leave Ukraine.

In early September, the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported that conscripted men studying abroad were allowed to leave Ukraine.

During martial law, men aged 18 to 60 are prohibited from traveling abroad.