Secretary of the General Council of the United Russia party Andrey Turchak said that 4 State Duma members have asked to go to war in Ukraine. Their applications will be considered by the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.

According to him, the United Russia members Dmitry Khubezov, Vitaly Milonov, Dmitry Sablin and Sergey Sokol asked to send them "to serve as part of the Russian Armed Forces".

Turchak noted that Milonov, Shablin and Khubezov "have been working in Donbas, rescuing civilians from the hands of the Kyiv regime" since the first days of the invasion.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a partial mobilization in the country.

Also, Putin once again threatened the world to use nuclear weapons.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that Russia plans to call up 300,000 reservists.

However, the President of Russia, with his decree on partial mobilization, allowed the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation to call up one million people. This is precisely what is referred to in the 7th "classified" clause of the decree.

The announced "partial" mobilization will cost Russia at least RUB 1.3 trillion annually.

Meanwhile, security forces in Belarus have been ordered to monitor Russians who are hiding from mobilization. If necessary, they will be caught and extradited to Russia.