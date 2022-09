Since the beginning of 2022, a total of 32,255 agricultural producers have attracted loans worth UAH 61.258 billion under the Affordable Loans 5-7-9 program.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is indicated that from June 1 to date, Ukrainian banks have allocated loans to 22,708 agrarians for UAH 16.557 billion.

The leaders in terms of lending for this period are the Kyiv (UAH 8.608 billion), Vinnytsia (UAH 6.671 billion), Kirovohrad (UAH 6.016 billion), Dnipropetrovsk (UAH 3.966 billion), Odesa (UAH 3.903 billion), and Poltava (UAH 3.486 billion) Regions.

At that, the largest volumes of loans during this time were provided by: Raiffeisen Bank (UAH 13.064 billion), PrivatBank (UAH 12.773 billion), Oschadbank (UAH 10.366 billion), Ukrgasbank (UAH 6.575 billion), Credit Agricole Bank (UAH 5.248 billion), FUIB (UAH 4.272 billion).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, banks issued loans of UAH 38.507 billion to agrarians to ensure a complex of spring field work.