On Friday morning, September 23, an explosion rang out in the occupied Melitopol of the Zaporizhzhia Region. Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov announced this in Telegram.

So, Fedorov reported that a loud explosion rang out in Melitopol early in the morning.

"The terror of the occupiers is increasing. At 7 o'clock in the morning, a loud explosion rang out in Melitopol, which was well felt by residents in the city center. People are afraid to leave their homes," Fedorov wrote.

Fedorov also emphasized that this fear is into the hands of the occupiers, because they need everyone to sit quietly at home on the first day of home "voting" in the pseudo-referendum.

"We are clarifying the information, but one thing can be said for sure. The people of Melitopol should stay away from the Russian military and enemy equipment. Something is constantly exploding near them," the city's mayor urged.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Thursday, September 22, in the temporarily captured Melitopol of the Zaporizhzhia Region, the occupiers staged a terrorist attack in a crowded place.

Earlier, Fedorov said that men of draft age urgently need to leave the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine due to the mobilization announced by Russia.