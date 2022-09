As of September 23, 597,000 consumers remain without gas supply, 1,300 settlements (about 748,500 consumers) have been cut off.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Energy, reports Ukrainian News Agency.

Over the past day, electricity was restored to about 43,800 consumers who were cut off due to hostilities, in particular, in the Zaporizhzhia Region - 38,500, Donetsk Region – 3,400, Kharkiv Region – 1,900.

Gas supply was restored to 211 subscribers.

As of August 23, a total of 1,300 settlements in Ukraine, a total of about 748,500 consumers, remain without power due to damage caused by hostilities.

In particular, there are about 382,100 consumers without power in the Donetsk Region, 148,200 in the Kharkiv Region, 128,200 in the Luhansk Region, 30,600 in the Mykolayiv region.

About 597,000 consumers remain without gas supply, in particular, 356,700 consumers in the Donetsk Region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as of September 14, a total of 239,000 consumers remained without gas supply, 806 settlements (about 690,100 consumers) were cut off.