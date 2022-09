The head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, said at a meeting with the operational headquarters for the "special military operation" that there will be no mobilization in the republic. He explained this by the fact that during the war in Ukraine, the republic "overachieved the plan". This is reported by Kavkaz. Realities.

According to Kadyrov, 20,000 people took part in hostilities during the war. Thus, the republic exceeded the "plan" by 254%, he said.

It will be recalled that on Monday, September 19, members of the ruling United Russia party in Russia proposed to give academic leave to those students who decide to sign a contract and go to war in Ukraine.

Ukrainian News Agency reported that the State Duma of the Russian Federation passed a law on introducing the terms "mobilization" and "martial law" into the Criminal Code of Russia.

We also reported that last week the head of the Chechen Republic Ramzan Kadyrov called on the heads of Russian regions to start "self-mobilization" without waiting for a direct decree from the Kremlin.