The court chose preventive measures in absentia in the form of detention for former Minister of Justice Oleksandr Lavrynovych and former Minister of Foreign Affairs Kostiantyn Hryshchenko in the case of the so-called Kharkiv Agreements.

This was reported by the press center of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The court chose a preventive measure in the form of detention for the former Minister of Justice and Minister of Foreign Affairs during Yanukovych's time. The ex-officials were served with suspicion of high treason for the preparation of the Kharkiv Agreements," the authority reported.

SBI investigators gathered evidence to prosecute two former ministers for high treason during the drafting, approval, signing, ratification and implementation of the Agreement between Ukraine and the Russian Federation on the presence of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation on the territory of Ukraine dated April 21, 2010, as the so-called Kharkiv Agreements.

The Deputy Prosecutor General signed a notice of suspicion to the former Minister of Justice.

Also, SBI investigators, with the approval of the prosecutor, served suspicion against to the former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine in absentia.

In 2021, suspicion has already been served to Viktor Yanukovych and Mykola Azarov for committing high treason, and they are also wanted.

In July 2022, the SBI investigator declared the former ministers wanted by the state and internationally.

According to operational information, the accused are abroad.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the court previously allowed detention of Lavrynovych and Hryshchenko at the request of the SBI.