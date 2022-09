Occupiers Take Bodies Of Killed Russian Soldiers To Rostov-on-Don - General Staff

The Russian occupiers brought 105 bodies of killed soldiers of the Russian Federation to the hospital in Rostov-on-Don, and will deliver another 200 bodies in the near future.

This was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"From September 19 to 20 of this year, 105 bodies of killed Russian servicemen were delivered to the military hospital in Rostov-on-Don, preparations are being made to receive another 200 bodies in the near future," the authority reported.

To replenish manpower losses, the enemy continues forced mobilization in temporarily occupied territories.

According to the General Staff, the enemy continues to suffer losses, in particular among the leadership.

Thus, as a result of a fire attack in the area of ​​the settlement of Svatove, the commander of the 144th Motorized Rifle Division of the 20th Combined Arms Army, Major General Tsokov, was wounded.

He was evacuated on September 20.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, yesterday, September 22, the Ukrainian military repelled the attacks of the Russian invaders in the areas of Kupyansk, Spirne, Mayorsk, Zaytseve, Avdiivka, Novomykhailivka, Opytne and Kamyanka.

The Russian occupiers carry out forced mobilization in the captured territories, recruit prisoners and prematurely graduate cadets of military academies to replenish the loss of manpower.