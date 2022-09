The Ministry of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories warns that all those involved in pseudo-referendums in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine will face trial, arrest of property, and sanctions. This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Reintegration on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The law enforcement and intelligence agencies of Ukraine, as well as the Ministry of Reintegration, have complete information about the organizers, executors and henchmen of the pseudo-referendums. Sanctions will be imposed on all the specified persons. Criminal prosecution will also be initiated against them, social benefits will be suspended, and movable and immovable property will be arrested," the statement says.

Addressing traitors and collaborators, the Ministry of Reintegration warns that none of them will escape criminal responsibility, will no longer be able to visit their relatives and loved ones in the territory controlled by Ukraine, will not be able to receive pension and other social benefits, use their own assets in the territory controlled by Ukraine.

The Ministry also notes that collaboration or separatist activity in the conditions of a full-scale invasion is punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian-appointed occupation administrations of the Donetsk and Luhansk Regions, as well as parts of the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson Regions, announced their intention to hold "referendums" on joining Russia from September 23 to 27.

The Verkhovna Rada called on the world community not to recognize the results of the "referendums" organized by Russia in the occupied territories of Ukraine.

On September 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced partial mobilization, supported the holding of "referendums" in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine and threatened to use nuclear weapons "in the event of a threat to Russia's territorial integrity."

European Union High Representative Josep Borrell considers the announcement by Russian President Vladimir Putin of partial mobilization, support for fictitious referendums and nuclear blackmail a serious escalation.

U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink said that fake referendums and mobilization are signs of Russia's weakness and failure.