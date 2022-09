Mobilization in RF will not solve many problems of their army – Pentagon

While partial mobilization may solve the problem of undermanned Russian forces, there are a number of other problems.

This was said at a briefing by Pentagon spokesman Brigadier General Patrick S. Ryder, the European Pravda online media outlet reports.

"In our estimation, it will take time for Russia to prepare, train, and equip new forces. It is also important to note that while this may solve the problem of manpower shortage for Russia in many ways, it is not clear whether it can solve the issue of the command staff, material- rear support, life support, and, importantly, fighting spirit, which we saw on the example of the Russian forces in Ukraine," he said.

The representative of the American Ministry of Defense specified that the impact of the mentioned problems on the Russian forces is currently unknown but given what was already observed during the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, there are reasons to believe that these issues will continue to haunt them.

"We have already seen the systemic challenges faced by their (Russian) forces, and, in my opinion, they will still have to deal with them," he concluded.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on September 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a partial mobilization in the country.

Also, Putin once again threatened the world to use nuclear weapons.