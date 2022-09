As part of the implementation of the grain agreement, on Friday, September 23, eleven more ships with 201,000 tons of agricultural products aboard for the countries of Asia and Europe left from the sea trade ports of Odesa, Chornomorsk, and Pivdennyi.

This follows from a statement by the press service of the Ministry of Infrastructure, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"The bulk carrier ZEKO Y left the Odesa Port, the MERRY M, LADY AYANA, MO GAN SHAN, TZAREVICH, GUDENA, NIL DEMIR, SEA DOVE left the Chornomorsk Port, and the FORTUNA, GEM STAR, MAVKA - the Pivdennyi Port. by the time the first ship with Ukrainian food left, 4.58 million tons of agricultural products had already been exported," the message says.

A total of 203 ships with food for the countries of Asia, Europe, and Africa left Ukrainian ports.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the UN World Food Program (WFP) chartered bulk carrier BC VANESSA with 30,000 tons of wheat on board for Afghanistan left Odesa Sea Trade Port on September 22.

On August 5, the first caravan with Ukrainian grain left the seaports of Odesa and Chornomorsk.