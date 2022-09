The total readiness of housing and utility facilities and the fuel and energy complex for the heating season of 2022/2023 is 88%.

This follows from a statement by the Communities and Territories Development Ministry, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"There is one month left before the start of the heating season. Thorough preparation for the heating season in Ukraine lasted all summer and continues now. Currently, the state of readiness is already 88%. I call on everyone to treat this work conscientiously and complete the preparation 100% by October 6, 2022," said Community and Territorial Development Minister Oleksii Chernyshov.

According to the report, as of September 22, as a result of Russia's armed aggression on the territory of Ukraine, a total of 349 critical infrastructure objects in the field of heat supply were affected, namely: 335 boiler houses (332 damaged and 13 destroyed), 11 thermal power plants (seven damaged and four destroyed) and three thermal power plants.

At the same time, state financing of works on the restoration of Okhtyrsk, Chernihiv Thermal Power Plants and the centralized heat supply system in Kremenchuk is carried out in the planned mode.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers expects that as of October 1, gas reserves in underground storage facilities will amount to 14.5-15 billion cubic meters, and plans to receive 2 billion cubic meters of gas from the United States during the fourth quarter of 2022 - the first quarter of 2023.