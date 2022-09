Russian occupiers stopped letting young men from the occupied part of the Zaporizhzhia Region to the regional center. This may be related to their mobilization plans.

This follows from a statement by occupied Melitopol Town Mayor Ivan Fedorov posted on Telegram.

"At the enemy checkpoint in Vasylivka, men between the ages of 18 and 35 were not allowed to go to Zaporizhzhia. And this practice will continue. The goal of the occupiers is to mobilize our men as "cannon fodder" for the front," he wrote.

The mayor recalled that in 2014, the occupiers organized a "real hunt for men" in the occupied areas of Donetsk and Luhansk Regions.

"They will also arrive in the temporarily occupied territories of the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson Regions," Fedorov believes.

In this regard, he recommended all men under the age of 35 to immediately leave the occupied territory through the Crimea towards Georgia.

It will be recalled that on Monday, September 19, members of the ruling United Russia party in Russia proposed to give academic leave to those students who decide to sign a contract and go to war in Ukraine.

And today, the Ukrainian News agency reported that the State Duma of the Russian Federation passed a law on introducing the terms "mobilization" and "martial law" into the Criminal Code of Russia.

We also reported that last week the head of the Chechen Republic Ramzan Kadyrov called on the heads of Russian regions to start "self-mobilization" without waiting for a direct decree from the Kremlin.