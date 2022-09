Yesterday, September 22, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled the attacks of the Russian invaders in the areas of Kupiyansk, Spirne, Mayorsk, Zaitseve, Avdiyivka, Novomykhailivka, Opytne, and Kamiyanka.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the AFU on Facebook.

Thus, it is reported that the enemy does not stop striking the civilian infrastructure and the homes of the civilian population. The threat of air and missile strikes by the Russian occupiers remains in the entire territory of Ukraine.

Last day, the enemy launched four missiles and 27 airstrikes and carried out more than 75 attacks from MLRSes from military and civilian facilities in the territory of Ukraine, violating the norms of international humanitarian law, laws, and customs of warfare.

More than 45 settlements were affected by enemy strikes. In particular, Pechenihy, Pryshyb, Yarova, Spirne, Vesele, Bakhmut, Mariyinka, Krasnohorivka, Kostyantynivka, Nenudne, Poltavka, Yehorivka, Bezimenne, Kryvyi Rih, Bilohoriya, Zaporizhzhia, Bilohirka, Pervomaiske, Mykolayiv, Ochakiv, Vysokopillia, Sukhyi Prud, and Novohryhorivka.

The situation has not changed significantly in the Volyn and Polisskyi directions.

In other directions, the enemy fired from tanks, mortars, and artillery of various calibers:

in the Siversk direction, in the areas of Shalyhine, Myropilske, Volfine, and Yezdzetske settlements of the Sumy Region;

in the Slobozhanskyi direction, in the areas of Dubnivka, Hoptivka, Vovchansk, Kamiyanka, and Kupiyansk settlements;

in the Kramatorsk direction, Mayaky, Mykolayivka, Dibrova, Kryva Luka, Pryshyb, and Siversk;

in the Bakhmut direction, Soledar, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Vesela Dolyna, Zaitseve, Vesele, Bilohorivka, and Yakivstvo;

in the Avdiyivka direction, Krasnohorivka, Opytne, Mariyinka, and Novomykhailivka;

in the Novopavlovsk direction, Vuhledar, Zolota Nyva, Nenuchne, Vremivka, Novoukraiyinka, and Velyka Novosilka;

in the Zaporizhzhia direction, the enemy did not conduct active operations, instead shelling the settlements of Mala Tokmachka, Nova Tokmachka, Mali Shcherbaky, Zelene Pole, Zaliznychne, and Rivne with artillery.

More than 20 settlements were shelled in the Pivdennyi Buh direction.

Aviation of the defense forces struck 25 areas of concentration of enemy manpower and military equipment and six positions of anti-aircraft missile systems.

In addition, our air defense units, in different directions, destroyed the Mi-8 helicopter and nine UAVs.

Over the past day, missile forces and artillery have inflicted fire damage, in particular, on six control points, four areas of concentration of personnel and military equipment, three air defense positions, three artillery positions, as well as three ammunition depots.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy suggested that Russians stage protests, flee or surrender in order to survive.

On September 21, the AFU eliminated another 400 Russian occupiers. In total, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russia's losses amounted to 55,510 servicemen.