Russian occupiers continue to suffer significant losses, and there are also losses among the leadership. Major General Tsokov was wounded in Svatove District of Luhansk Region.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook.

So, it is reported that Tsokov was evacuated from Svatove a few days ago, on September 20.

"The enemy continues to suffer losses, including among the leadership. According to available information, the commander of the 144th Motorized Rifle Division of the 20th Combined Arms Army, Major General Tsokov, was wounded by fire in the area of ​​the settlement of Svatove. He was evacuated on September 20, 2022," says the statement.

Also, from September 19 to September 20, 105 bodies of dead Russian servicemen were delivered to the military hospital in Rostov-on-Don, and preparations are being made to use other 200 bodies in the near future.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy suggested that Russians stage protests, flee or surrender in order to survive.

On September 21, the AFU eliminated 400 more Russian occupiers. In total, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russia's losses amounted to 55,510 servicemen.