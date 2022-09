Russian troops use Iranian Shahid-136 kamikaze drones for reconnaissance and attack, one of these drones hit a port tug in Ochakiv, Mykolaiv Region.

This was reported by the South Operational Command on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The enemy continues aerial reconnaissance using UAVs, and also activates air attacks using Iranian kamikaze drones of the Shahid-136 type. It is in this way that strikes on the port infrastructure of Ochakiv have once again been carried out. One of the two attacking drones was shot down by our units, the other hit a port tug. Fire firefighters quickly curbed. There is no loss of life," it was said.

Also on Thursday morning, an enemy Shahid-136 kamikaze drone hit a two-story non-residential building in Kryvyi Rih (Dnipropetrovsk region).

Firefighters promptly eliminated the fire, there were no injuries.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 16, the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed Russia's use of Iranian drones.

Earlier, the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that they probably destroyed an Iranian strike drone near Kupyansk in the Kharkiv Region.