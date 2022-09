AFU Aircraft Inflict More Than 15 Group Strikes On Russian Positions, Destroy Enemy Air Defense And Equipment

Last day, September 21, the Air Force of Ukraine launched more than 15 group airstrikes on enemy positions, destroying a dozen air defense positions of the occupiers. This is stated in the message of the Air Force Command.

Thus, it is reported that HARM anti-radar missiles were used to defeat 10 air defense positions of the invaders.

“More than 15 group airstrikes have been launched against the rashists in various directions. As a result of airstrikes, an enemy platoon stronghold, a mortar battery, up to 15 units of armored military equipment, dozens of invaders were destroyed. HARM anti-radar missiles hit about 10 positions," said the statement.

Also over the past day, the Air Force destroyed four tactical-level UAVs and one Iskander cruise missile.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, units of the Russian occupation army did not succeed in trying to attack the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine south of Bakhmut, Donetsk Region and west of Donetsk.

On September 21, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced the attempts of the invaders to advance in the Kharkiv and Donetsk Regions.