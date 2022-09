China has made notable achievements in its construction of a comprehensive transport system over the last decade, a report from the National Bureau of Statistics said. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

During the 2013-2021 period, the total investment in China's transport industry topped ¥27 trln (about $3.88 trln), the report said.

By the end of 2021, the length of China's operational railways surpassed 150,000 kilometers, surging 54.4% from that in 2012, and the length of highways rose 24.6% from 2012 to 5.28 mln kilometers.

The length of the country's air routes for regular civil aviation flights had soared 110.3% from 2012 to 6.9 mln kilometers at the end of last year.

China has also accelerated its establishment of a high-speed transportation network, with high-speed railways, expressways and civil aviation facilities as pillar infrastructure.

In 2021, China's high-speed railway network covered more than 95% of cities with a population of over 1 mln, with a total operating length 4.3 times as much as that in 2012, the report said.

The country's expressways linked over 98% of cities with a population of over 200,000 last year, and airports operating regular flights covered approximately 92% of prefecture-level cities nationwide.