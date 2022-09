The Russian Federation will face logistical and administrative challenges in recruiting 300,000 people as part of the announced partial mobilization.

This is stated in the daily operational update of British Defence Intelligence.

“It will probably attempt to stand up new formations with many of these troops, which are unlikely to be combat effective for months,” the report said.

It is predicted that this limited mobilization will most likely be extremely unpopular among part of the Russian population.

"Putin is accepting considerable political risk in the hope of generating much needed combat power. The move is effectively an admission that Russia has exhausted its supply of willing volunteers to fight in Ukraine," the report says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Wednesday morning, September 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a partial mobilization. Putin made such a statement during an appeal to the Russians.

After that, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu spoke on air, saying that Russia is not waging war with Ukraine, but with the "collective West."

According to Shoigu, to replenish the colossal losses of the Russian Armed Forces in Ukraine, it was decided to mobilize 300,000 Russians.

Also, the State Duma of the Russian Federation adopted a law on the introduction of the concepts of "mobilization" and "martial law" into the Criminal Code of Russia. Now Russia will be more severely punishing for desertion, failure to appear for service and voluntary surrender.