Health Ministry Allows Second Booster Dose Of Vaccine Against COVID-19 For All Those Willing

The Ministry of Health has allowed the second booster dose of the vaccine against COVID-19 for all those willing and updated the vaccination schedules.

This is stated in the message of the ministry, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the statement, a second booster dose is allowed for all adults at an interval of at least 4 months after the first booster dose.

"In addition, new vaccination schedules have been approved in accordance with the recommendation of WHO, EMA and ECDC, the National Technical Expert Group on Immunization. Main: the inactivated CoronoVac vaccine can be used for booster vaccination after other vaccines. That is, if a person received a basic course of Comirnaty vaccine, Moderna or any other vaccine, than a person can receive a booster vaccination (both first and second) with the CoronoVac vaccine. These vaccination schemes, in addition to being safe, also protect against the risks of hospitalization and death due to coronavirus disease," the statement reads.

The order also reduced the minimum terms between the basic (primary) course of vaccination and the booster dose.

In particular, now the booster can be done 5 months after the completion of the basic course, previously this term was at least 6 months.

"The last important change is the permission to vaccinate children aged 5-11 against COVID-19. Vaccinations will be carried out with the Comirnaty vaccine (Pfizer). For children aged 5-11, the informed consent of parents or guardians is mandatory...Ukraine is currently waiting for the appropriate vaccine, because the vaccination of children aged 5-11 years requires a different dosage than for children over 12 years old and adults. In the near future, this vaccine will be available in Ukraine," the statement reads.

Currently, almost 5 million CoronaVac vaccines, about 400,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine and 30,000 Janssen vaccines are available in Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) provides Ukraine with more than 1.5 million doses of various vaccines and 30 vehicles for transporting these vaccines.