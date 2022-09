Vadym Denysenko, adviser to the Minister of Interior Affairs and executive director of the Ukrainian Institute for the Future, believes that the decision to mobilize in Russia indicates that Russian President Vladimir Putin has ceased to be the "alpha male" of Russia.

He told Ukrainian News Agency about this.

"For the first time in all the years of Putin's rule, we can say that he has ceased to be the sole leader of the Russian Federation. A group of people led by Nikolai Patrushev (Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation) appeared in his environment. They were able to become a collective part of the leader of the Russian Federation," Denysenko said.

The adviser to the Foreign Minister noted that the above is evidenced by the decision to mobilize, because, according to him, it was more imposed on Putin.

Denysenko said that the President of the Russian Federation for a very long time did not want to make any decisions.

Even two days before the mobilization was announced, in Samarkand, he was completely different, trying to play some peace processes.

"But then Putin stopped being Russia's alpha male. He delayed his performance by 12 hours, which confirms it. Because there was some bidding going on. We do not know, what it concerned exactly, but as a result of it, Putin went to this mobilization and to a sharp escalation of the conflict," said the adviser to the Minister.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 21, Putin announced a partial mobilization in Russia.