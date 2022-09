Russian intelligence has many of its agents in Ukraine's security and defense sector.

The representative of the President of Ukraine in the Verkhovna Rada Fedir Venislavskyi stated this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We cannot underestimate the enemy. Unfortunately, its main intelligence agency has many agents in our ranks of the Ukrainian security and defense sector. I think that they partially understand the further steps of our Armed Forces, which we will observe in the near future," Venislavskyi said.

According to him, in order to prevent further active successful actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Russians are trying to contrast something with this, for example, they resorted to mobilization.

"But mobilization is not a short-term action that will immediately lead to some kind of effect. To carry out the mobilization procedure, it will take not days, but weeks in order to distribute these military units, conduct combat coordination and throw them into battle," the representative of the President said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in June, the Security Service of Ukraine exposed Russian agents in the penitentiary system of the southern region of Ukraine.

The SSU detained a Russian agent who collected intelligence on the supply of Western weapons to Ukraine.