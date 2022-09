Ukraine demands the exclusion of Russia and its representatives from the UN Economic Commission for Europe.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Energy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, after his keynote speech at the 31st session of the UN Economic Commission for Europe Committee on Sustainable Energy, Deputy Minister of Energy for European Integration Yaroslav Demchenkov emphasized that Russia's participation in any event or work of the organization discredits this organization.

"We consider it unacceptable to talk about sustainable development with a country that causes an energy crisis in the region with its military actions. This is not just a military aggression, but a long-term planned activity to increase the dependence of European countries on Russian fossil fuels, which thus unleashed the war," he emphasized.

Demchenkov emphasized that after his speech, he will not take part in the event if a representative of Russia is present.

"The civilized world cannot talk to murderers and nuclear terrorists. Russia is a state of terrorism, and we must all stop it!" he emphasized.

According to the report, the position of Ukraine was supported by the representatives of key countries, in particular Poland and the USA, while the delegations of almost all countries left the hall during the speech of the representative of the Russian Federation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Justice is preparing a draft resolution of the United Nations to confiscate Russian assets and is working on other compensation mechanisms for damages caused to Ukraine as a result of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation.