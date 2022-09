Russians Detained For Participating In Rallies Against Mobilization Received Summons To Military Enlistment Of

In several cities of Russia, detained participants in rallies against partial mobilization, which was announced on September 21 by Russian President Vladimir Putin, were handed summons to the military enlistment offices.

This was reported by the Russian human rights project OVD-Info with reference to the detained protesters.

Rallies against partial mobilization were held in most of Russia's major cities yesterday. In attempts to disperse the protests, security forces detained more than 1,300 people.

Some of the detainees reported that law enforcement officers handed them summons to the military enlistment offices.

Information about this came from participants in rallies in Moscow. There, allegedly, the security forces were preparing summons in the internal affairs department for the Marfino District.

Also, handing summons was reported by detained protesters who were taken to the internal affairs departments of the Sokolinaya Gora and Lyublino Districts.

A photo with the received summons was published by a Russian delivered to the Izmailovo District internal affairs department.

A detainee, whom the security forces delivered to the Yuzhnoye Tushino District internal affairs department, also received a summons to the military enlistment office.

Another summons was handed in the Mozhaysky District internal affairs department of the Russian capital.

Later, information appeared that the summons to the military enlistment office was handed to the detained participant of the rally in Voronezh.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Wednesday, September 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the beginning of partial mobilization in the country. It is planned to call 300,000 reservists to the ranks of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.

Immediately after, the Russian political movement Vesna announced a protest against mobilization in all cities of the country.

According to available information, rallies were held in 38 cities across Russia. Security forces detained more than 1,300 people.