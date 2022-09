ISW Experts Predict How Mobilization In Russia Will Change Course Of War

Partial mobilization in Russia, announced on September 21 by Russian President Vladimir Putin, will not have a significant impact on the course of the war in Ukraine in the coming months.

It is reported by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

“Russian President Vladimir Putin’s announcement of “partial mobilization” on September 21 reflected many problems Russia faces in its faltering invasion of Ukraine that Moscow is unlikely to be able to resolve in the coming months.,” the report said.

According to military analysts, Putin’s order to mobilize part of Russia’s “trained” reserve, that is, individuals who have completed their mandatory conscript service, will not generate significant usable Russian combat power for months

“It may suffice to sustain the current levels of Russian military manpower in 2023 by offsetting Russian casualties, although even that is not yet clear,” the experts said.

The Institute for the Study of War believes that partial mobilization in the Russian Federation will not be able to deprive Ukraine of the opportunity to liberate more of its occupied territory into and through the winter.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Wednesday morning, September 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a partial mobilization. Putin made such a statement during an appeal to the Russians.

After that, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu spoke on air, saying that Russia is not waging war with Ukraine, but with the "collective West."

According to Shoigu, to replenish the colossal losses of the Russian Armed Forces in Ukraine, it was decided to mobilize 300,000 Russians.

Also, the State Duma of the Russian Federation adopted a law on the introduction of the concepts of "mobilization" and "martial law" into the Criminal Code of Russia. Now Russia will be more severely punished for desertion, failure to appear for service and voluntary surrender.