In the Mykolayiv Region, the Russian occupiers have stolen milk trucks from territorial communities and are using them to deliver fuel to the war zone.

This was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the General Staff, more than 25 settlements along the contact line were shelled in the Pivdennobuzke direction over the past day.

In order to carry out reconnaissance, adjust fire and launch strikes on civilian infrastructure objects, the enemy made more than 30 sorties of UAVs.

To support the actions of the ground groups, the Air Force of the Defense Forces carried out 41 strikes on enemy positions.

It was confirmed that 21 areas of concentration of manpower and military equipment of the enemy, 4 strongholds, and 15 positions of anti-aircraft missile systems were destroyed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in the Mykolaiv Region at night, the occupiers launched a rocket attack 300 meters from the South Ukrainian NPP, windows were damaged in the buildings on the station's territory.

The Security Service of Ukraine detained a Russian agent who adjusted enemy missile strikes to disrupt the heating season in southern Ukraine. Enemy artillery hit along the entire contact line in the south.