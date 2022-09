Putin Allows Defense Ministry To Mobilize Million Russians, As Stated In Classified Paragraph Of Decree - Medi

Russian President Vladimir Putin, by his decree on partial mobilization, allowed the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation to call one million people. This is exactly what the 7th "classified" paragraph of the decree says.

The Russian publication Novaya Gazeta reports this, citing its own sources in the Kremlin.

Putin's decree on the beginning of partial mobilization, which was published the day before, contains the 7th paragraph. In the text of the document, it is marked as "for official use."

According to the interlocutor of the publication, initially it was planned to classify the entire text of the decree on partial mobilization.

Later, during the discussion, the Kremlin decided to put under the stamp "for official use" only the 7th paragraph. It refers to the number of conscripts.

"The figure was corrected several times, and as a result, they stopped at a million," the publication quoted the interlocutor as saying.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Wednesday, September 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin made an appeal to the Russians, in which he announced the beginning of partial mobilization in the country.

Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, who spoke after him, said that they plan to call 300,000 reservists.