The occupation administration of the captured part of the Zaporizhzhia Region has called on the Armed Forces of Ukraine to leave the territory of the region. After the so-called referendum, the Ukrainian military will allegedly become occupiers.

The corresponding statement was made by Vladimir Rogov, who calls himself a member of the "council of administration" of the occupied territory of the region, RIA Novosti quoted him as saying.

"The Armed Forces of Ukraine should immediately leave the remaining part of the Zaporizhzhia Region. Otherwise, after holding a referendum... Ukrainian troops will be perceived as occupiers, and any of their actions - as aggression against Russia," the occupier said.

He added that the Russian occupation forces now control about 70% of the territory of the Zaporizhzhia Region.

Recall that on Monday, September 19, the so-called DPR and LPR called on their leaders to hold "referendums" on joining the occupied territories of the Donetsk and Luhansk Regions to Russia as soon as possible.

On the same day, the occupation authorities appointed by Russia in the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia Regions took a similar initiative.

The State Duma of the Russian Federation also said that a "referendum" on the recognition of the occupied territory of the Luhansk Region as a subject of Russia will be held in the near future.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Tuesday, September 20, the so-called DPR and LPR said that "referendums" on joining Russia will allegedly take place between September 23 and 27.

According to Western analysts, Russia wants to hold "referendums" to accuse the Armed Forces of Ukraine of attacking Russia.

For this, on September 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the beginning of partial mobilization in the country.