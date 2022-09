Occupiers Evict Residents Of Honcharivka And Kuzmenivka In Luhansk Region From Their Homes, And Took Them Deep

In the Luhansk Region, the occupiers forcibly evicted residents of Honcharivka and Kuzmenivka from their homes and took them deep into the occupied territory of the region.

This was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In the Svativskyi district, in order to hide the engineering equipment of the territories, the occupiers forcibly evicted the residents of the Honcharivka and Kuzmenivka settlements from their homes and took them deep into the temporarily occupied territory of the Luhansk Region," the General Staff said.

According to the authority, violation of international humanitarian law and customs of war remains a norm of behavior of Russian servicemen in temporarily occupied territories.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, units of the Russian occupation army were unsuccessful in their attempts to attack the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine south of Bakhmut in the Donetsk Region and west of Donetsk.

On September 21, the Russian occupation army tried to attack the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in near Kupyansk of the Kharkiv Region and four more settlements in the Donetsk Region. All attacks were successfully repelled.