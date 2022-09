In August 2022, the profit of banks amounted to UAH 5.045 billion.

This is evidenced by the data of the National Bank, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Solvent banks received UAH 8.4 billion of net profit for January-August 2022, compared to UAH 45.6 billion of net profit for January-August 2021.

Incomes of banks increased by 32% compared to the result of January-August 2021 and amounted to UAH 227.5 billion, expenses - by 72% to UAH 219.0 billion, in particular, deductions to reserves increased 12.4 times to UAH 89.4 billion.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2021, the profit of banks amounted to a record UAH 77.5 billion.

In 2020, the profit of banks decreased by 29% to UAH 41.3 billion.

In 2019, solvent banks received UAH 59.634 billion in net profit.

The assets of the National Bank increased by 3% to UAH 1.4 trillion in the first half of 2022.