North Korea denies selling ammunition to Russia for use in war against Ukraine

North Korea has denied selling arms and ammunition to Russia and accuses the U.S. of spreading rumors that Pyongyang is helping Moscow fight against Ukraine.

The corresponding statement was made by an unnamed official of the Ministry of Defense of North Korea. His words are quoted by the Central Bureau of Statistics, which is referred to by the Bloomberg agency.

"We have never exported weapons or ammunition to Russia, and we have no plans to export them," said a North Korean government official.

According to him, such information does not correspond to reality and is allegedly deliberately disseminated by the United States in order to achieve its political and military goals.

An official of the North Korean Defense Ministry called on the United States to stop making such allegations about Pyongyang.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, at the beginning of this month, Western media reported that a declassified U.S. intelligence report says that Russia is forced to buy ammunition from North Korea.

The document cited by the media said that massive sanctions and supply chain disruptions allegedly led to this.

The report says that North Korea has sold several million artillery shells and anti-aircraft missiles to Russia.

As earlier reported, according to analysts at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), Iran has begun supplying Russia with combat drones.

Last Friday, September 16, the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed that the Russians are using Iranian drones.