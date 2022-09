AFU prevent Russians from breaking through near Bakhmut and Donetsk – General Staff

Units of the Russian occupation army did not succeed in the process of trying to attack the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine south of Bakhmut, Donetsk region, and west of Donetsk.

This follows from the morning summary of the General Staff of the AFU.

Enemy forces, as before, continue to focus their efforts on attempts to completely capture Donetsk Region, organize defense and maintain the previously captured territories of Ukraine.

Yesterday, the Russian invaders tried to advance near the settlements of Zaitseve, Odradivka, and Novomykhailivka. Defense forces of Ukraine successfully repelled these attacks.

It is also reported that during yesterday's day the enemy launched 8 missile and 16 air strikes, and the rocket artillery of the Russian troops fired 115 shots.

As a result of shelling, objects of civil and military infrastructure were damaged in more than 40 settlements near the border with Russia and along the front line.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, yesterday evening, September 21, the General Staff of the AFU reported on the attempts of the occupiers to advance in Kharkiv and Donetsk regions.

And during the past day, September 20, the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled the attacks of the occupiers near eight settlements.

We also reported that since the start of the full-scale invasion, the casualties of the occupying forces had increased by 300 to an estimated 55,110 killed.