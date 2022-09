Ukraine returns 215 defenders from Russian captivity in exchange for Medvedchuk and 55 Russian prisoners

Ukraine has returned 215 defenders, including defenders of Azovstal, from Russian captivity in exchange for Verkhovna Rada deputy Viktor Medvedchuk and 55 Russian prisoners.

Head of the Presidential Office Andrii Yermak announced this on Telegram, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"A large exchange of prisoners has taken place. It took place in several stages and in very different locations. We returned 215 people from Russian captivity. These are military personnel, border guards, policemen, naval troopers, national guardsmen, territorial defense troopers, customs officers, civilians... Among them are officers, commanders, Heroes of Ukraine, defenders of Azovstal and pregnant military women... We exchanged 200 of our heroes for Medvedchuk, who has already given all possible evidence to the investigation," he said.

Among the released prisoners are commanders from Azovstal - Denys Prokopenko "Redis," Serhii Volynskyi "Volyna," Sviatoslav Palamar, Denys Shleha, and Oleg Khomenko.

Yermak reported that they are already safe, five heroes-commanders of Azovstal were released in exchange for 55 Russian prisoners, who, according to him, have no interest for Ukraine.

He added that this exchange is the result of personal agreements between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and President of Turkiye Recep Erdogan.

Also, among those released are 10 foreigners who fought for Ukraine, they are already in Riyadh (Saudi Arabia).

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on Wednesday evening, it became known from Telegram channels that Ukraine returned several Azovstal defenders from Russian captivity, including Kateryna Polishchuk "Ptashka."

In June, Ukraine returned 144 soldiers during a prisoner exchange with Russia, including 95 defenders of Azovstal.

Verkhovna Rada deputy Viktor Medvedchuk (Opposition Platform - For Life) was detained in April while trying to flee abroad.