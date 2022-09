The Yenakiyeve Iron and Steel Works has stopped working due to the "mobilization" of employees.

The Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense has announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The authorities of the DPR canceled the validity of previously issued documents on postponement/exemption from mobilization. In this regard, it is planned to "mobilize" from 200 to 500 employees of the Yenakiyeve Iron and Steel Works. Due to a lack of personnel, production at the plant is "temporarily suspended," the intelligence reported.

The Defense Intelligence also notes that in the occupied Crimea, men were banned from leaving without the permission of the military commissioner.

To issue the necessary documents, it is necessary to inform the purpose of departure, location and return to the place of registration.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the occupiers canceled the postponement of the mobilization of 500 employees of the Yenakiyeve Iron and Steel Works.