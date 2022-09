Former U.S. Army Europe commander General Ben Hodges expects the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine to end by summer 2023 with "the last Russian soldier walking home." Hodges wrote about this on Twitter on Wednesday, September 21.

Hodges urged not to force Ukraine to negotiate with Russia, but to help the country defeat the aggressor.

“Huh? Why can't the WH say the goal is to defeat Russia? And we should not press Ukraine to negotiate anything until after the last Russian Soldier walks home over that big bridge...which I expect to be by next Summer,” wrote Hodges.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 8, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that the war in Ukraine was approaching a critical moment.

On September 7, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Valerii Zaluzhnyi, predicted in 2023 a turning point in the war with the Russian Federation.

On September 7, NSDC Secretary Oleksii Danilov said that the war in Ukraine would not last for years, but you should not count on a quick victory.