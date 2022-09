Russian President Vladimir Putin made a big miscalculation on Ukraine and demonstrated by his actions that the war is not going according to his plans.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg announced this in an interview with Reuters on Wednesday, September 21.

Stoltenberg noted that the first mobilization of Russia after World War II was not a surprise, but will lead to an escalation of the conflict. NATO will ensure that Moscow does not have any misunderstandings about what kind of answer it can receive, but this will depend on the situation and the weapons that the aggressor can use, the NATO Secretary General emphasized.

"Putin's actions demonstrated that the war is not according to his plans, and it was clear that the Russian president made a big miscalculation," Stoltenberg said.

Russia has been warned of unprecedented consequences in the event of any use of nuclear weapons, the NATO Secretary General said. Reuters recalls that the announcement of mobilization in Russia occurred after its failures on the battlefield as a result of the Ukrainian counteroffensive.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a partial mobilization in the country.

Putin again threatened the world to use nuclear weapons.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that Russia plans to call up 300,000 reservists.