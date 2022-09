The decree on mobilization in the Russian Federation does not give any details, says lawyer Pavel Chikov (head of the Agora human rights group). In fact, despite the fact that the Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation Sergei Shoigu announced a bar of 300,000 people, the document allows the mobilization of an unlimited number of persons liable for military service, he writes.

According to Chikov, the decree is formed very widely, and in fact the Ministry of Defense will decide who, where and in what quantity it will send. For example, the Ministry can form quotas for mobilization for each Russian region, and the governors of each of them will be responsible for their implementation.

"Ramzan Kadyrov clearly knew something when he announced the self-mobilization of the regions," adds Chikov.

Although the president's published decree called mobilization partial, in fact, the document does not indicate any of its parameters (territorial, categorical), notes political analyst Ekaterina Shulman.

"According to such a text, anyone can be called up except for employees of the military-industrial complex who have a delay for the period of work," she writes.

The fact that mobilization applies only to those who are in the reserve and have some particularly necessary specialties is stated in the speech, but not in the decree, Shulman emphasizes.