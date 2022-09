Mobilization in Russia. State Duma Tells Which Regions Should Call Most People

The partial mobilization announced this morning by Russian President Vladimir Putin may mainly affect residents of the western and central regions of the Russian Federation.

Andrei Kartopolov, member of the State Duma of the Russian Federation, stated this, as quoted by Interfax.

According to him, the mobilization will take place taking into account the population living in each region of Russia.

"Most likely, more people will be drafted from the western and central regions of the Russian Federation," said Kartopolov.

Kartapolov noted that it makes no sense to compare the Moscow Region or the Krasnodar Territory Krai, for example, Yakutia, where significantly fewer people live.

He explained that the leadership of the regions received recharges, which indicate how many people need to be mobilized.

Recall that earlier today the State Duma of the Russian Federation recommended that Russians not move around the country and not travel outside its borders in connection with the announcement of mobilization.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Wednesday, September 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin made an appeal to the Russians. In it, he announced the beginning of partial mobilization in the country.

The Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation Sergei Shoigu, speaking after him, said that 300,000 reservists are planned to be drafted into the ranks of the country's armed forces.

It is worth noting that Putin's published decree does not specify the exact number of people who should be mobilized.