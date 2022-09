The Verkhovna Rada intends to make military registration of women who do not have a profession related to medical activities voluntary.

267 parliamentarians voted for the adoption of bill No. 6482 as a basis with the minimum required 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to it, women who have a specialty and/or profession related to the relevant military accounting specialty, defined in the list approved by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, and are fit for military service for health and age, at their own request can be taken on the military record of persons liable for military service.

Women who have a specialty and/or profession related to medical activities are taken on the military record of persons liable for military service.

The explanatory note states that mandatory accounting for women will entail excessive social tension and the formation of a negative attitude to military duty.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence, Oleksandr Zavitnevych (Servant of the People faction), said that there are no restrictions on women going abroad and are not expected.

The Rada Committee of the National Security supported the voluntary military registration of women, the Ministry of Defense promised to change the start date of the registration.