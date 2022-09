Russians Start To Go To Rallies Against Mobilization, Detentions Begin

After the announcement by Russian President Vladimir Putin of a partial mobilization, anti-war and opposition organizations announced protests against this decision, they have already begun in some cities of the Russian Federation.

This is evidenced by reports in the Russian media and social networks, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At this point, we know about protests in cities in the Far East and Siberia.

They involve a small number of people, up to several dozen.

As a rule, Russian security forces are on duty near the venues of rallies.

Some cities are reporting detentions.

So, in Khabarovsk, 12 people went to the central square to protest against mobilization.

They fear detention, so they don't have any posters.

In Irkutsk, about 60 people took part in a rally against mobilization, which took place on Labor Square.

According to social networks, police arrived at the scene of the protest.

They dispersed the rally and detained at least 20 activists.

A rally against mobilization was also held in the capital of the Republic of Buryatia - Ulan-Ude.

According to local media, about 50 people turned out for the protest.

Police began detaining protesters - three people were dragged into the vehicles of security forces and taken to the police station.

Protesters also came to Novo-Sobornaya Square in Tomsk. Later, a truck arrived there.

According to the local Telegram channel, the security forces detained about 15 people.

One of the detainees had a "No to War" poster in his hands.

It is reported that rallies also began in Yakutsk, Novosibirsk, Barnaul and several other major cities of Russia.

Several people came out, without any posters.

At the same time, along with the protesters, security forces are on duty.

It is noted that a cluster of police officers was noticed in the central squares of even those cities where no one went to rallies.

They are opposed to mobilization but intimidated by possible detentions and subsequent consequences, the people said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Wednesday morning, Putin announced the beginning of partial mobilization in Russia.