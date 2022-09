The Verkhovna Rada has established excise tax on gasoline and diesel fuel in the amount of EUR 100 for 1,000 liters.

255 parliamentarians voted for the adoption of bill No. 7668-d with the minimum required 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the provisions of the bill, excise taxes on fuel are returned in the following amounts:

- for gasoline - EUR 100/1,000 liters;

- for diesel fuel - EUR 100/1,000 liters;

- for biofuels - EUR 100/1,000 liters;

- for gas - EUR 52/1,000 liters.

VAT for everything remains at 7%.

A fuel benefit for the needs of the Ministry of Defense has also been made.

For the military excise taxes will be EUR 0/1,000 liters.

This benefit will be valid exclusively for the Ministry of Defense for the period of martial law and the state of emergency.

The law comes into force the day after publication.

The benefits are valid until the end of martial law, but no later than July 1, 2023.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 15, the Verkhovna Rada abolished the excise tax on fuel and reduced the rate of value added tax (VAT) on its supply and import from 20% to 7%.