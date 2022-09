As of September 21, 263 bodies were exhumed at the mass burial site near Izium, the National Police of the Kharkiv Region reports.

"263 bodies of the killed, including the bodies of 2 children, were removed from the place of mass burial," the statement says.

It is noted that during a visual inspection of the first part of the exhumed bodies, signs of torture were found, some had their hands tied, and there were cuts and puncture wounds.

"The bodies are in a state of permanent decomposition, so the investigation will have more detailed information after the forensic medical examinations, which have already been scheduled," said Dmytro Shevchuk, deputy head of the Office for the Investigation of Crimes Committed in the Conditions of Military Conflict, of the Main Investigative Department of the National Police.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in Izium, the occupiers equipped a torture chamber in the basement and filmed the torture of people on video.

A mass burial of people was also found in Izium in the Kharkiv Region.

In Kupyansk of the Kharkiv Region, border guards freed five teenagers who were locked up in one of the basements by the occupiers. The minors were locked up for seven days.