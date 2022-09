Border Guards Record 11 Cases Of Deaths Of Men Liable For Military Service Who Tried To Illegally Cross Border

Border guards, after the introduction of martial law in Ukraine, recorded 11 cases of deaths of men liable for military service who tried to illegally cross the border, another 2 were taken to hospital with frostbite on their limbs.

This is stated in the message of the State Border Guard Service on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Border guards report that up to 40 cm of snow fell in the mountainous terrain of the border, and do not advise endangering health and life.

"After the introduction of martial law in Ukraine, 11 cases of deaths of men liable for military service who tried to illegally cross the border were recorded. Another 2 escapees were taken to hospital with frostbite on their limbs. We urge citizens not to violate the laws of Ukraine and not to endanger their health and life," the message says.

The State Border GuardService emphasizes that the work of border guards will not affect the deterioration of weather conditions in any way.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, since the beginning of martial law, about 8,000 men of military age, who tried to illegally leave Ukraine, have been detained on the border.