Mobilization In Russia Is Complex Program For Disposal Of Russians - Danilov

Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, called Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin's decision on partial mobilization in the Russian Federation a "complex program for the disposal of Russians."

Danilov wrote about this on Twitter.

"Regarding the latest statements. Putin's "Bermuda Triangle" plan is a complex program for the disposal of Russians: evasion of mobilization - prison - PMC Wagner. Next: Ukrainian front - liquidation - white Lada," Danilov wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, today Putin announced a partial mobilization in Russia. It is noted that only those citizens who are in the reserve and, first of all, those who served in the ranks of the armed forces will be subject to conscription.

Shoigu said that Russia plans to call up 300,000 reservists.

Earlier, the State Duma of the Russian Federation passed a law on introducing the concepts of "mobilization" and "martial law" into the Criminal Code of Russia.

In addition, Arestovych believes that Russia's plans to mobilize 300,000 people indicate huge losses of up to 150,000 killed and wounded.